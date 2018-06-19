Tigers' Daniel Norris: Cleared for mound work

Norris (groin) will throw off a mound Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Norris has been throwing at the Tigers' spring training facility for the last two weeks, though Wednesday will mark his first time throwing off a mound since undergoing groin surgery near the start of May. Given the length of his absence, Norris will likely need an extended rehab, leaving him a ways away from returning.

