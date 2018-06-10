Machado is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Machado will give way to Niko Goodrum at the keystone following three consecutive starts. Though he seems to have recaptured the primary role at second base, Machado has demonstrated little improvement upon his weak season-long numbers thus far in June, posting a .513 OPS through seven games. It may not be long before the Tigers pull the plug on Machado and give Goodrum an extended look at the position.