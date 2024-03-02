Manager Joe Espada said Saturday that Machado has a grade two quadriceps strain and could miss the remainder of camp, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Machado sustained the quadriceps injury in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins. He received a non-roster invitation to the Astros' spring training and this setback could derail any slim chances he had of making the Opening Day roster. Machado played 74 games with Triple-A Sugar Land in 2023 and slashed .230/.369/.356 with seven home runs and 33 RBI.