Astros manager Joe Espada said that Machado suffered a right quadricep injury in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Marlins in Grapefruit League play, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The 32-year-old infielder suffered the injury while running the bases in the bottom of the fifth inning and was replaced in the bottom of the inning. Espada said Machado will be re-evaluated Thursday before the team knows more about the extent of the injury. Machado is attending camp as a non-roster invitee but is a long shot to crack the Astros' Opening Day roster.