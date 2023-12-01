Watch Now:

Machado signed a minor-league contract with the Astros on Friday, Kenny Van Doren of Astros Future reports.

Machado, 31, had a .724 OPS with seven homers over 74 games with Triple-A Sugar Land this season. He has a career .577 OPS over parts of five seasons in the majors and will offer the Astros some veteran utility infielder depth.

More News