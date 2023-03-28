The Astros reassigned Machado to minor-league camp Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Machado spent almost all of last season in Triple-A, where he slashed .291/.372/.390 over 522 plate appearances. He had a solid spring as well and could contribute off the bench for Houston if he continues to succeed in the minors, but he would have to be added to the 40-man roster first.
