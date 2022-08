Machado cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Machado was designated for assignment by the Giants over the weekend but will stick in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 30-year-old started five games at shortstop for San Francisco while Brandon Crawford and Thairo Estrada were briefly on the injured list and went 3-for-15 with a walk and a run.