Machado (quadricep) went 2-for-9 with a run scored in two games since being reinstated from Triple-A Sugar Land's 7-day injured list Thursday.

Machado had been sidelined since early in spring training due to the right quad injury before he was finally cleared to debut for the Triple-A club last week. The 32-year-old infielder hit .286/.500/.357 over four rehab games in the rookie-level Florida Complex League prior to being activated by Sugar Land.