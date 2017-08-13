Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Likely on outs for rotation spot
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said VerHagen would be available in long relief Sunday against the Twins, indicating that the right-hander won't stick around in the rotation, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
VerHagen has made two spot starts in place of Michael Fulmer (elbow), conceding eight runs on 13 hits and three walks over 8.2 innings in those outings. With Fulmer in line to come off the disabled list to start Monday's series opener against the Rangers, the Tigers aren't likely to deploy a six-man rotation in the upcoming week, so VerHagen should stick in the bullpen for the short term. He could be demoted to Triple-A Toledo on Monday in a corresponding move to Fulmer's activation.
More News
-
Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Fails to complete four innings in loss•
-
Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Allows two runs in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Drew VerHagen: To start Saturday against Orioles•
-
Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Summoned to big leagues•
-
Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Could start Saturday•
-
Tigers' Drew VerHagen: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...