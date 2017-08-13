Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said VerHagen would be available in long relief Sunday against the Twins, indicating that the right-hander won't stick around in the rotation, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

VerHagen has made two spot starts in place of Michael Fulmer (elbow), conceding eight runs on 13 hits and three walks over 8.2 innings in those outings. With Fulmer in line to come off the disabled list to start Monday's series opener against the Rangers, the Tigers aren't likely to deploy a six-man rotation in the upcoming week, so VerHagen should stick in the bullpen for the short term. He could be demoted to Triple-A Toledo on Monday in a corresponding move to Fulmer's activation.