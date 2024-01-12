VerHagen signed a one-year contract with the Nippon-Ham Fighters of Nippon Professional Baseball on Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

The deal also includes a player option for a second season and could max out at close to $8 million. It will be the second stint with the Fighters for VerHagen, who pitched for them from 2020-21 before spending the last two seasons with the Cardinals.