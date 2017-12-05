Tigers' Edwin Espinal: Inks minor-league deal with Tigers

Espinal agreed to a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Tuesday which includes an invitation to spring training.

Espinal excelled in the Pirates' minor-league system in 2017, hitting .283/.322/.474 with 15 homers and 72 RBI in 95 games for Double-A Altoona before earning a promotion to Triple-A Indianapolis at the end of July. While the 23-year-old only appeared in 35 games for Indianapolis, he hit .323/.341/.369 with 14 RBI. He's also a well-regarded defensive first baseman, though with that position blocked by Miguel Cabrera at the majors he seems likely to open the year in the minors.