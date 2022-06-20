Castro (calf) is out of the lineup for Monday's game in Boston.

Castro is day-to-day after exiting Sunday's 7-3 win due to calf tightness, but even if he avoided an injury to close out the weekend, he would likely be on the outside looking in for a spot in Detroit's lineup. The Tigers reinstated Jeimer Candelario (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list and will immediately slot him back in the starting nine at third base, the position Castro had been primarily playing for the past two weeks. Assuming his calf issue doesn't force him to the IL, Castro will likely handle a utility role for Detroit moving forward.