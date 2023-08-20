Castro went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 10-5 loss to the White Sox.

Castro has seen limited playing time in August, with this being just his seventh game for the month. He's gone 4-for-14 with four RBI in that span. The 29-year-old is slashing .267/.283/.332 with one home run, 29 RBI, 23 runs scored and 12 doubles through 241 plate appearances this season. With Brendan Rodgers heating up over the last week, Castro's best path to playing time at second base appears to be closing up.