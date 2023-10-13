The Rockies sent Castro outright to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.
Castro slashed .252/.275/.314 with 31 RBI across 270 plate appearances with the Rockies in 2023, and he will remain in the organization after clearing waivers. Barring a significant turnaround, the 29-year-old infielder seems unlikely to have a significant role with Colorado in 2024.
