Castro is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

The 29-year-old has filled the strong side of a platoon at second base for most of the season, but he'll likely transition into a utility role after Brendan Rodgers made his return from the 60-day injured list Monday. The lefty-hitting Castro is on the bench for a second straight day, even with the Padres bringing a right-hander (Nick Martinez) to the hill.