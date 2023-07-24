Updating a previous report, Castro will start at second base and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Nationals, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The Rockies released a lineup earlier Monday that didn't include Castro, but he'll end up re-entering the starting nine after all. Though he typically gives way to platoon mate Alan Trejo at the keystone when the Rockies oppose lefties like the Nationals' Patrick Corbin, Colorado will make room for both Castro and Trejo by deploying the latter at third base in place of a resting Ryan McMahon.