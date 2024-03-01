Castro signed a contract with the Toros de Tijuana of the Mexican Baseball League on Wednesday.
The six-year major-league veteran spent last season with the Rockies, slashing just .252/.275/.314. Castro, 30, is a career .278 hitter and can play all over the field, but that evidently wasn't enough to garner much interest from big-league clubs.
More News
-
Rockies' Harold Castro: Sent outright to minors•
-
Rockies' Harold Castro: Drives in two Sunday•
-
Rockies' Harold Castro: Likely headed for utility role•
-
Rockies' Harold Castro: Not in lineup Friday•
-
Rockies' Harold Castro: On bench Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Harold Castro: Joins lineup versus left-hander•