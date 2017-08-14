Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Rejoins starting nine

Kinsler (hand) will start at second base and bat leadoff Monday against the Rangers.

The Tigers were missing two of their star players due to injury Sunday -- Kinsler and Miguel Cabrera (lower back) -- but they'll at least get their table setter back for the series opener Monday. With a .323 on-base percentage on the season, Kinsler hasn't been the sparkplug at the top of the order the Tigers had been banking on, which may have limited the interest contending clubs had for his services prior to the July 31 deadline and during the waiver deadline. After the Tigers failed to consummate a deal with the mystery team that recently put in a claim for Kinsler, the veteran will remain with Detroit for the remainder of the season, though it wouldn't be surprising if he were to receive more frequent days off in September as the team looks to find more at-bats for Dixon Machado. At least for the time being though, Kinsler seems to be healthy with the swelling on his hand having subsided after he was struck by a pitch Saturday.