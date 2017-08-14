Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Rejoins starting nine
Kinsler (hand) will start at second base and bat leadoff Monday against the Rangers.
The Tigers were missing two of their star players due to injury Sunday -- Kinsler and Miguel Cabrera (lower back) -- but they'll at least get their table setter back for the series opener Monday. With a .323 on-base percentage on the season, Kinsler hasn't been the sparkplug at the top of the order the Tigers had been banking on, which may have limited the interest contending clubs had for his services prior to the July 31 deadline and during the waiver deadline. After the Tigers failed to consummate a deal with the mystery team that recently put in a claim for Kinsler, the veteran will remain with Detroit for the remainder of the season, though it wouldn't be surprising if he were to receive more frequent days off in September as the team looks to find more at-bats for Dixon Machado. At least for the time being though, Kinsler seems to be healthy with the swelling on his hand having subsided after he was struck by a pitch Saturday.
More News
-
Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Won't be dealt elsewhere•
-
Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Takes seat Sunday after being hit by pitch•
-
Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Doesn't clear waivers Friday•
-
Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Four runs and four RBI Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Opens game with solo homer•
-
Tigers' Ian Kinsler: Picks up rest in series finale•
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...