Tigers' JaCoby Jones: May not return until next week
Jones (shoulder) could soon shift his rehab to Triple-A Toledo but isn't expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list until next week, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Jones has already appeared in four rehab games at High-A Lakeland, going 3-for-15 with a pair of doubles and four walks in those contests. He hasn't incurred any setbacks with his shoulder during the rehab program, but manager Ron Gardenhire recently said that the outfielder would need to get in a fair amount of at-bats in the minors before the Tigers would activate him. Beck's report suggests the Tigers' thinking on that front hasn't changed, so expect Mikie Mahtook and Niko Goodrum to handle center-field duties for the big club for at least a few more games.
