Rogers went 2-for-3 with a run scored in Monday's 7-1 win over the Rays.

Rogers came into the contest having gone 0-for-16 across his previous seven games, so the hits were much needed, though he's still batting just .119 overall in what's been a rough start to the year. The backstop is also still sitting on just one home run for the season, and he'll need to find his power stroke soon to make a fantasy impact and hold off Carson Kelly for playing time.