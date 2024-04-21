Rogers went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Saturday's loss to the Twins and is now batting just .086 this season.

Rogers is scuffling, and he's only delivered one home run so far with a nearly 40 percent strikeout rate. The 29-year-old has never been a great contact hitter at the MLB level, so if he's not providing power, his fantasy value is pretty minimal. Rogers is also ceding more playing time behind the plate to Carson Kelly, as the former has appeared in 13 games so far and the latter has made 16 appearances.