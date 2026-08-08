Red Sox's Jake Rogers: Productive in first BoSox start

Rogers went 2-for-3 with with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored during the Red Sox's 13-1 win over the Athletics on Friday.

Rogers made his Red Sox debut Wednesday against the White Sox but made his first start with his new team in Friday's series opener. He contributed immediately with an RBI double in the second inning and tied a season high in runs scored that he set twice before Friday's contest. Rogers will continue to serve as Boston's backup catcher behind Connor Wong, though the former's playing time will take a sizable hit once Adley Rutschman (wrist) is cleared to return from the 10-day injured list. That could come sooner rather than later, as Rutschman has been given the green light to embark on a rehab assignment Saturday, per Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald.