White Sox's Jake Rogers: Picked up by White Sox

The White Sox claimed Rogers off waivers from the Red Sox on Friday.

Boston designated Rogers for assignment earlier in the week after activating catcher Adley Rutschman from the injured list. Rogers quickly found a new home in Chicago, which will be the fourth stop for the veteran backstop in less than three weeks after he was DFA'd by Detroit at the end of July, then traded to the Orioles before being shipped to the Red Sox on Aug. 3. Rogers will share time behind the plate with Drew Romo while Chicago waits for Kyle Teel (ankle) and Joey Bart (hand) to return from the injured list.