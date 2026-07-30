Orioles' Jake Rogers: Lands with Baltimore

The Tigers traded Rogers to the Orioles in exchange for pitching prospect Zane Barnhart on Thursday.

The Orioles have been dealing with injures at the catcher position with both Adley Rutschman (wrist) and Samuel Bassallo (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list. Chadwick Tromp and Yohel Pozo have been the duo behind the plate filling. The addition of Jake Rogers, who was designated for assignment by the Tigers on Tuesday, adds to the catching depth as they await the return of one of their top two catchers. Rogers has yet to report to his new team. The Tigers received pitching prospect Zane Barnhart, who will report to Double-A Erie, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.