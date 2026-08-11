Red Sox's Jake Rogers: Booted off 40-man roster

Boston designated Rogers for assignment on Tuesday.

With Adley Rutschman (wrist) making his return from the 10-day injured list, the Red Sox opted to keep Connor Wong around as their No. 2 catcher over Rogers. Acquired Aug. 3 along with Rutschman in a deal with the Orioles, Rogers played in just two games for Boston, going 3-for-6 with two doubles, a walk, an RBI and four runs. The 31-year-old shouldn't have much trouble finding work elsewhere with a team in need of defensive-minded backup catcher.