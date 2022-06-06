The Tigers will make a determination about whether Candelario (shoulder) needs to be placed on the injured list ahead of Tuesday's game in Pittsburgh, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch said Candelario felt his shoulder shift when he dove and hit the ground before exiting Sunday's game. Hinch added that he doesn't want to play with a limited roster, so it sounds like an IL stint for Candelario is likely, although he will get a "battery of tests" before then, according to Hinch. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, that decision may not be made until Tuesday, as the Tigers are off Monday.