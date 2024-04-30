Candelario started at first base and went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 5-2 win over the Padres.

Candelario filled in at first base for Christian Encarnacion-Strand (hand), who was available off the bench. His second-inning double put an end to an 0-for-19 skid, and he eventually scored on a balk. The slumping corner infielder has spent just two days this season with average of .200 or better.