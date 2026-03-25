The Angels selected Candelario's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

Candelario earned a spot on the Angels' Opening Day roster after slashing .245/.339/.612 with four homers, 10 RBI and eight runs scored through 56 plate appearances in the Cactus League. He will provide infield depth for the big club to begin the season while Vaughn Grissom (wrist) is on the injured list.