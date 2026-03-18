Candelario went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's Cactus League loss to the Cubs.

Candelario accounted for the Angels' first run with a solo shot to center field in the fifth inning. The utility infielder is tied for second on the team with three long balls this spring, and he's added four doubles, a triple, seven runs and seven RBI while slashing .250/.333/.625. Candelario is in camp as a non-roster invitee on a minor-league contract, but MLB.com projects him to make the Opening Day roster in a reserve role, and his odds of doing so increased substantially when Christian Moore and Kyren Paris were optioned to Triple-A on Saturday.