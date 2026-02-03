Angels' Jeimer Candelario: Grabs NRI pact from Halos
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Angels signed Candelario to a minor-league contract Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Candelario was released by the Reds last season after slashing just .113/.198/.213 over his first 22 games. He signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees after that but never got back to the majors. The Angels are lacking in third-base depth, giving Candelario a chance to see action with the big club at some point.
More News
-
Yankees' Jeimer Candelario: Nets minors deal from Yankees•
-
Jeimer Candelario: Cut loose by Reds•
-
Reds' Jeimer Candelario: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Reds' Jeimer Candelario: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Reds' Jeimer Candelario: Rehab assignment on tap•
-
Reds' Jeimer Candelario: Plays catch Thursday•