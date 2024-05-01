Candelario went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to San Diego.

Candelario and Stuart Fairchild each homered in the seventh inning, closing a four-run deficit to two. It was the second consecutive game with multiple hits for Candelario, who endured an 0-for-19 slump heading into the series against the Padres. He's hitting .189/.282/.378 with three homers and nine RBI through 103 plate appearances.