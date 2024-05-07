Share Video

Candelario (shin) is starting at third base and batting eighth Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.

The 30-year-old was scratched from Sunday's starting nine due to a left shin contusion but is good to go following Monday's team off day. Candelario's .634 OPS for the season remains unimpressive, but he's gone 6-for-18 with a double and a homer over his past five contests.

