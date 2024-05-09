Candelario started at first base and went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Arizona.

Candelario moved across the diamond from third base to cover first for Christian Encarnacion-Strand (hand), who is expected to miss four-to-six weeks. Candelario is one of several Cincinnati bats off to a slow start; the three-hit night raised his season average to .206, just the second day it's been above .200. Santiago Espinal took over for Candelario at third base.