Candelario went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 5-4 loss to Detroit.

The steal was the fourth of the season for Candelario, who swiped a career-high eight bags in 2023. The corner infielder/designated hitter, who reversed a season-opening slump in June, is back on skids. Candelario is 3-for-28 with a 30-percent strikeout rate over the last seven games.