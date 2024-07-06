Candelario went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 5-4 loss to Detroit.
The steal was the fourth of the season for Candelario, who swiped a career-high eight bags in 2023. The corner infielder/designated hitter, who reversed a season-opening slump in June, is back on skids. Candelario is 3-for-28 with a 30-percent strikeout rate over the last seven games.
