Candelario started at first base and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Yankees.
This was Candelario's first start in the field since returning from a hamstring injury. He'd served as the designated hitter the previous two games. As a result of him playing first base, Spencer Steer moved to left field for the day.
More News
-
Reds' Jeimer Candelario: Returns as DH•
-
Reds' Jeimer Candelario: Returning from four-game absence•
-
Reds' Jeimer Candelario: Sitting Saturday as expected•
-
Reds' Jeimer Candelario: Aiming for Sunday return•
-
Reds' Jeimer Candelario: Held out again Friday•
-
Reds' Jeimer Candelario: Remaining out Thursday•