Candelario went 2-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 7-4 win over Miami.

Candelario hit the second of two solo first-inning homers, as the Reds jumped out to an early 7-0 lead through three innings and cruised from there. The home run was the 15th for Candelario, who extended an on-base streak to 12 contests.