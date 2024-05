Candelario went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Candelario, who has multiple hits in three of the last six games, is heating up. He's 9-for-24 during that stretch with two doubles, a home run and six RBI. The resurrected bat prompted a move up the order to fifth, after Candelario spent time in the lower third since mid-April.