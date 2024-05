Candelario (neck) is in the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.

He was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to neck stiffness and held out Sunday as well, but evidently Candelario is feeling better. The 30-year-old will return to third base and bat third against right-hander Lance Lynn. While the rest of the Reds' offense has sunk in May, Candelario has rebounded with an .835 OPS, five doubles and a couple homers in his last 17 games.