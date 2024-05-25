Candelario was scratched from the Reds' lineup Saturday due to neck stiffness.
The Reds haven't provided any information on the severity of Candelario's injury, but it is apparently bothering him enough to hold him out of Saturday's contest. Santiago Espinal will enter the lineup to cover third base while batting ninth.
More News
-
Reds' Jeimer Candelario: Moves to upper half of order•
-
Reds' Jeimer Candelario: Stays hot in loss•
-
Reds' Jeimer Candelario: Drives in three•
-
Reds' Jeimer Candelario: Fills in at first base•
-
Reds' Jeimer Candelario: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Reds' Jeimer Candelario: Scratched with shin contusion•