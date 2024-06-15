Candelario went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Friday's 6-5 win over the Brewers.

Candelario belted a two-run home run in the fifth inning to help the Reds overcome a sloppy day in the field (five errors) and on the mound (eight walks). The home run was his third in the last two games and sixth during the month of June. After an inconsistent first two months, Candelario's bat is heating up this month. He's batting .346 (18-for-52) with nine extra-base hits, 13 RBI, two steals and eight runs over 12 contests.