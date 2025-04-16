Candelario is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

After Austin Hays (calf) and Matt McLain (hamstring) were reinstated from the injured list Tuesday, the Reds are at full strength in the infield and outfield for the first time all season. Though he picked up a start at designated hitter in Tuesday's 8-4 win while Spencer Steer rested, Candelario will be the odd man out of the lineup Wednesday while Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Gavin Lux occupy the two corner-infield spots. While Candelario should retain a regular spot in the lineup versus left-handed pitching, he could be subject to more of a part-time role against righties now that Cincinnati has more appealing options to fill out the lineup with the returns of Hays and McLain. Candelario has yet to get going at the plate this season, slashing .125/.219/.196 with a 31.2 percent strikeout rate over 64 plate appearances.