Candelario started at third base and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 5-3 win over the Pirates.

The Reds' first three batters walked to open the bottom of the first inning, setting up a possible big inning, but a run-scoring double-play had the potential to limit the damage. That's when Candelario picked up his mates with his first home run of the season. He entered the game with just four hits in his previous 40 at-bats before delivering those two-out RBI. Candelario's slump has not cost him too much playing time, but that could change next week. That's when left fielder Austin Hays (calf) is due back, a situation that would free up Gavin Lux to move from the outfield to third base.