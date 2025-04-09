Candelario started at third base and went 0-for-4 in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Giants.

Candelario's stretch of futility reached 15 at-bats without a hit, and his average dropped to .140. His main competitor for playing time at third base, Gavin Lux, moved to second base to cover for Matt McLain (hamstring), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. That seemingly benefits Candelario; however, along with the McLain transaction, the Reds recalled third baseman Noelvi Marte from Triple-A Louisville, and he could eat into Candelario's opportunities.