Candelario went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Monday's win over the Rockies.

Candelario belted a two-run shot in the third inning before adding a double and another run in the fifth. After an 11-game homerless drought in the middle of May, he's knocked three home runs over his last 11 contests. During that span, he's boosted his season OPS from .663 to .739 through 214 total plate appearances. It was also Candelario's third straight multi-hit performance and his first game all season with multiple extra-base hits.