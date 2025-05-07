Reds manager Terry Francona said Wednesday that Candelario (spine) received an epidural to address his lumbar strain, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Francona noted that Candelario has made no notable progress in his recovery since landing on the injured list last Wednesday, and the Reds will wait for the injection to take full effect before determining his next steps. Before being shut down with the injury, the veteran corner infielder had gotten off to a miserable start to the season, slashing just .113/.198/.213 with a 31.9 percent strikeout rate over 91 plate appearances.