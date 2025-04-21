Candelario is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

Candelario isn't starting for the second straight day, as the Reds are running it back with Spencer Steer at first base and Noelvi Marte at third against Max Meyer after Cincinnati hung 24 runs on the Orioles in Sunday's win. Candelario is slashing just .125/.263/.375 over the last seven days.