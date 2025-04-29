Manager Terry Francona said Tuesday that Candelario alerted the Reds about a lower back issue, and the team is having it looked at, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Francona had already said earlier in the day that Candelario's role was going to be reduced, but the back issue could help explain the veteran infielder's early-season struggles at the plate. Through 91 plate appearances, Candelario is slashing .113/.198/.213 with four extra-base hits, 10 RBI and 9:29 BB:K. Consider the 31-year-old day-to-day for now.