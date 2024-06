Candelario went 1-for-4 with a home run in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Cubs.

Candelario delivered early in this one with a solo home run off Ben Brown in the first inning. The Reds' third baseman has responded nicely since being moved to the three hole in the lineup with six home runs and nine RBI in his 16 games since the move. The 30-year-old extended his hitting streak to a season-best eight games and he'll take a .238/.305/.449 line into Sunday's game.