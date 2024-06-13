Candelario went 3-for-4 for two home runs and 4 RBI in a 4-2 win over the Guardians on Wednesday.

Candelario hit a solo home run off Tanner Bibee in the first inning, followed it up with a three-run homer off Bibee to give the Reds a 4-2 lead in the sixth then added a single in the eighth. Candelario has been mashing in June, hitting .340 with five homers and 11 RBI through 11 contests. While Candelario's .243 season average still isn't great, he now has 11 home runs and 31 RBI in 248 plate appearances and is hitting in the heart of a hot Reds lineup.