Candelario went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer and two stolen bases in a 12-7 win over Colorado on Wednesday.

Candelario got the Reds on the board in the third inning with a two-run blast off Dakota Hudson, his eighth homer of the year and second in three days, before picking up his first two stolen bases of the season later in the contest. It was an impressive road trip for the 30-year-old Candelario, who went 9-for-24 (.375) with three extra-base hits in his last five games. Overall, he's slashing .236/.304/.443 with 25 RBI and 22 runs scored through 224 plate appearances this season.